They made him ugly! Andrea Legarreta and Galilea plant Yanet García at farewell dinner

This week, Magda Rodríguez confirmed to Alex Kaffie that he will remain in charge of the morning broadcast “TODAY” this beginning of 2020.

However, he confessed that two of the most popular “TODAY” drivers will not return in 2020; Yanet García and Mauricio Mancera.

Everything seems to indicate that Yanet will move to the United States with her boyfriend, because the couple is in love than ever.

Therefore, the Climate Girl made a farewell dinner to which virtually the entire cast of "TODAY" met with the exception of Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo:

In the images we can see Yanet next to Mauricio Mancera, Chano Jurado, Martha Carrillo, Magda Rodríguez, Marisol González and Andrea Escalona.

Galilea Montijo is traveling in the United States, while Andrea Legarreta was in the 90’s Pop Tour where she attended with Mauricio Mancera.

