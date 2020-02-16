They look alike? She is Valentina, unrecognized daughter of Jorge Salinas (PHOTOS)

Share it:

In 2006, Andrea Noli revealed that she was pregnant with Valentina Noli, fruit of his secret relationship with Jorge Salinas, who never recognized the little girl as her daughter.

While Salinas He was married to Fatima Boggio, he had an affair with Noli, which lasted three years, time in which the actress became pregnant with the beautiful Valentina, to whom the actor never gave his last name.

Now she is 13 years old, in which she has never had contact with her father, who is currently married to Elizabeth Álvarez and has five more children, with different partners: Gabriela, Jorge Emilia, Santiago, Máxima and León.

A few months ago, on September 9, Valentina She turned years old and her mother shared a photograph of her, in which her green eyes stand out, and wrote:

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful and beloved of my life !!!! I LOVE YOU".

The young woman has her own Instagram account, which she opened just in August of this year. In four months he has managed to gather more than 2,500 followers, although he has only published five photographs.

