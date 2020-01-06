“They left us without Santa, without work and without life”: Yadhira Carrillo spends bitter Christmas

Share it:

Who had a very bad time this Christmas was Yadhira Carrillo, Well, according to an interview, they left her "without work and without life" after her husband's arrest Juan Collado.

Last July the former president's lawyer Enrique Peña Nieto He was arrested by the authorities, accused of illicit association and money laundering, among other charges.

So, your current partner, Yadhira Carrillo He said in an interview for ‘Drop the Soup’ that this Christmas would be spent alone and without work after the arrest of the lawyer.

“The most unfair day of Yadhira's entire life and Juan Collado, We are living a brutal injustice in Mexico. Juan never deserves or deserves (being in jail) is the most good and upright man, ”said the actress.

Thus the sad Christmas of the actress after the arrest of Juan Collado

Carrillo shared with the media that this Christmas would be "at home, alone and watching a movie", because he said he could not do something different knowing that his partner is in jail.

On the other hand, he also pointed out that on this date many of his collaborators were left without work, as well as the altruistic work that the lawyer had for the holidays was stopped.

They also questioned Yadhira about the gifts that would arrive at Leticia Calderón's house, to which she replied that "there will be no Santa Claus for anyone."

"No one will be able to reach Santa Claus because they left us without money, without work and without life," the actress told the media.

With information from Suelta la Sopa