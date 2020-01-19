They left her with nothing! Dominika Paleta was a victim of robbery in Mexico City

The actress Dominika Palette He shared a bitter moment of his life, because a few days ago it was robbery victim by a bank.

"EYE! When using ATMs @ ScotiabankMX they gave me another card and mine was stolen, used to buy in Santa Fe, emptied! Be careful! They don't solve me, they don't want to pay me back … be alert, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

The sister of the too Ludwika actress He said he is in the process with the bank to see if they can reimburse The amount stolen.

On the other hand, Domimika had previously shared that he had a good year, since he was given the opportunity to finish his book, which is in editing process

"Is a recipe book that comes with a personal story and has many things that talk about my healthy lifestyle, but it is also something funny and without complications, ”said the beautiful actress.

With information from ABC News