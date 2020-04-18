They leak video of Juan de Dios Pantoja cheating on Kimberly Loaiza

Share it:

Great scandal was created on Twitter when a video with explicit content was released where Juan de Dios Pantoja is in full intimacy with another girl who is not Kimberly Loaiza leaving everyone in shock because as everyone knows they are considered one of the most solid couples in the world of social networks.

This scandal began because of Lizbeth Rodríguez who confessed to knowing the truth about Juan de Dios Pantoja after she restarted her cell phone a while ago and saw a certain conversation of the youtuber with another person starting a tremendous fight which went viral.

In the video, which is said to be several years old, even long before Pantoja became a youtuber, it spread like wildfire on Twitter where Internet users have used the hashtag Kimdate, creating great controversy because apparently Kim is very upset and has already faced Lizbeth. who created everything.

Let's remember that it is not the first time that the jukilop have faced haters because they have already done so in the past when they lost their friendship with Kenia Os who was part of their channel but ultimately resigned.

After the video of Juan de Dios was released, Kim immediately left his personal accounts to avoid further attacks.

