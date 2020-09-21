“They ignored Nick Cordero’s death”

As per tradition, during the ceremony of the Emmy 2020 aired on Sunday evening there was no lack of In Memoriam moment, dedicated to actors and directors who disappeared in the last year. Diana Rigg, Chadwick Boseman and Naya Rivera were mentioned, among others, while Nick Cordero, who died last July due to Covid-19, was not mentioned.

Zach Braff, protagonist of Scrubs and a great friend of Cordero, with whom he also starred in the musical Bullets over Broadway, he polemically underlined with a post su Twitter, also specifying that he tried together with other fans of the actor to have his name included in the tribute video.

“For those who wonder” Braff wrote in his post, which can also be read at the bottom of the news. “The Emmys chose to exclude Nick Cordero from the commemorative mount. I didn’t know you had to do a campaign to get a loved one in there. We did it. They ignored it.”

Despite being known primarily as a Broadway actor, Nick Cordero has been a recurring character in the series on TV Blue Bloods, and has also appeared on shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Queer as Folk and Lillyhammer. In an edition of the Emmy in which there was also a sensational gaffe with Jason Bateman, among the illustrious names of the characters excluded from the tribute In rememberence there is also that of Kobe Bryant, which was instead remembered in February at the Oscars.