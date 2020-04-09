         They hunt MediaTek altering the benchmark tests and the company confirms it, but it is justified

Share it:

Altering performance tests is not something new since there have been several mobile manufacturers that they had to excuse themselves for modifying them, like Samsung in 2013 or OnePlus in 2017. And now something similar has happened with MediaTek: the manufacturer raises the performance of its processors to the maximum when the mobile detects a benchmark.

Performance tests or benchmarks are usually the tests that are used to know how far the power of a device goes, also a mobile. They are not 100% reliable, especially as a tool to define the capabilities of a phone: the benchmarks do not demonstrate the general operation of a device, only the maximum point they can reach. For this reason, there are many companies that have been hunted tricking the benchmarks to show that their products are more powerful, as has recently happened to MediaTek. And it has confirmed: the processor manufacturer includes a firmware in its controllers that maximize power when the mobile detects a performance test.

If a benchmark tests the mobile, should it use all its power?

The beginning of all the controversy is found in an article by Anandtech. In it, the media accuses MediaTek of tricking its processors so that the phones equipped with them offer their maximum performance when they detect the start of a benchmark application. And the key is found in the verb 'trucar' ('Cheat' in English), a term that MediaTek defends. Because, if a performance test should clarify how powerful a phone is, shouldn't all the available capacity be used to clarify the maximum number it can reach?

While the reasoning that a performance test should show how powerful a device is, what doesn't seem too ethical is that the processor manufacturer includes an XML file in their controller firmware dedicated to detect benchmark applications. As Anandtech demonstrated, this XML file details the identifiers of the best-known benchmark tests so that the processor activates its maximum performance during the test. Put to be transparent, the most logical thing would be to increase the performance of the SoC as the application demands benefits, not putting the processor to the maximum only before predetermined apps.

Code for the detection of benchmarks. Anandtech's picture

MediaTek has defended itself in the statement, citing that boosting processor performance during benchmark testing is a common industry measure. According to said statement, the manufacturers that integrate MediaTek processors are aware of the firmware modifications to alter the benchmark tests; and that it is these manufacturers who decide whether or not to incorporate them into their mobiles. This is the reason why some mobiles obtain different figures in the tests. despite sharing the same processor.

According to MediaTek:

We believe that displaying the full capabilities of a chipset in benchmark tests is in line with other companies' practices and provides consumers with an accurate picture of device performance.

Benchmark tests measure how a mobile taken to the extreme works, in theory it is the same thing that happens when performance mode is activated to start a game like Fortnite. Therefore, modifying the phone to raise the numbers during the tests may seem legitimate, but it is not so much if those figures are used to compare them with a mobile phone that has not used any modification. Because, should manufacturers who decide not to use these techniques on their phones be undervalued?

