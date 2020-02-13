“They have no brain”: Without showing the face, youtuber denies being Jenni Rivera (VIDEO)

Share it:

This week the theory emerged that Jenni Rivera is still alive, but as a protected witness of FBI, so I change my identity and now it's a youtuber He shares recipes.

His supposed channel is IcookUcookWeallcook and, after the emergence of the rumor, the woman in charge of it decided to make all her videos private and published a recording entitled Let her rest, in which asserted that it is not The Diva of the Band.

I want to make this video just to tell you that you are very wrong, first, to stop all your theories that she (Jenni Rivera) is alive, that it is me. ”

He explained that since Monday they have sent many messages to their social networks, especially what they have said about their pages. He also accepted that it was not a good idea to make all his videos private, butor wanted to avoid being disturbed, after the interview that was revealed by Pepe Garza.

I have already seen cases that when something happens with her, on my page, in all my social networks, they come and fuck me a lot ”.

The woman explained that She is a common housewife, with husband and children, and who makes videos for pleasure, but nobody pays him and does not take advantage of any situation, “I've never said that I am her”, Although he likes the work of Jenny.

About never showing face, said there are many people who known, either in person or by their live, but do not want to do what people demand and therefore not fully show on camera, just to silence the rumors.

Similarly, he declared that he does not believe he has the same voice as The big lady and that does not consider the true fans from the singer they think they have some resemblance.

"They have no brain to think," He declared by the rumors that arose around him.

Finally, he explained that it is not the first time they question her about whether it is Jenni Rivera, since when his new song came out they also harassed her and promised that she would show her face, but until she wants to.

(Video uploaded to YouTube on December 10, 2019 by IcookUcookWeallcook)

