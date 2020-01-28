They have arrived … Kaffievidente's predictions for this 2020!

Share it:

This new year brings hundreds of predictions from seers, celebrities, journalists and even the general public about how they think celebrities will do this 2020.

One of them, the journalist Alex Kaffie, wanted to join the predictions for this new year and decade and, why not, he turned to his column today, January 2, for El Heraldo de México, to imagine how he will do Mexican celebrities.

Between joke and joke, the show reporter says that, “in February it will come to light that maintains a sentimental relationship with the former first lady of Mexico, Angélica Rivera".

And there is still more…

Among the predictions of "Kaffievidente", as the journalist himself called himself, he also "predicted" the future of the most important television host of Mexican television; Galilea Montijo:

"The popular driver says she will continue working in Today this 2020, but my crystal ball, although it sounds like political discourse, throws other data."

Belinda … Winning as usual?

Alex Kaffie also dared to predict how Belinda will do this 2020 and the journalist only forecasts positive experiences:

"I predict a year of glories. Everything is in your favor! It will succeed in the sentimental, labor, sexual, financial and family part. The season of the play ‘Today I Can’t Get Up’ is going to be very successful. ”

And not only that, but it also predicts romance between Beli and Yahir:

“Cupid will make Yahir and Belindase fall in love. He will make her climax that no other man had done. ”

As for … Lety Calderón

What a prognosis Alex Kaffie makes of Letty Calderón! And he says, "He will remarry, with a millionaire widower!".

With information from El Heraldo de México.

