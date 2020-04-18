         "They had no idea what the hell they were looking at." Quentin Tarantino explains 'Grindhouse' box office failure

Share it:

'Planet Terror' and 'Death Proof' blew my mind. I enjoyed them immensely when they were released, sadly separately, in Spanish theaters in the summer of 2007, and then fell exhausted before the original experience that Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez had devised —With its gruesome fake trailers and fake spots— in a complete screening of 'Grindhouse' that took place at the Sitges Festival that same year.

Unfortunately, the public did not show the same enthusiasm as I did in the revival exploitation, which only harvested $ 25 million at the box office —11 in its opening weekend — in the United States on an estimated budget of between 50 and 70 million. What caused this setback?

Quentin Tarantino has an idea about it, and that is that he and Rodriguez overestimated the interest — and knowledge — of the respectable. This was stated in an interview with the Empire medium.

"With 'Grindhouse,' I think Robert and I thought that people had a clearer idea of ​​the story of double sessions and exploitation movies … No, they didn't. Not at all. They had no idea what the hell. They were watching. What we were doing didn't mean anything to them. So it was a case of being a little too cool. "

A premiere night to forget

As in Spain, 'Grindhouse' was also released mutilated in the United Kingdom. The reception of 'Death Proof' in the British country is not that it was to shoot rockets, and the good of Quentin was able to verify it first hand when went to the premiere pass at Piccadilly Circus with Edgar Wright and his group of friends.

"I'm in London promoting the film before its opening weekend. I go to Edgar Wright and say, 'Hey, you and me and your friends are going to see it on Friday night at Piccadilly.' So Nira, her producer, and Joe Cornish and the whole Edgar group headed to the heart of Piccadilly Circus to see 'Death Proof' in its premiere. We entered the theater and there are about 13 people. In the opening session at 20:30, Okay? [laughs] It was quite a humiliating experience. But we sat down and we saw her and we had a good time. Edgar was like, "That was impressive. I think I would have turned around and left. I admire the fact for you to say, 'Take it up the ass,' and sit down. "

Lockers aside, 'Grindhouse' was a fabulous experiment in which creativity and risk shone in their own light. Will we see something like this again in these times of formulas and plays on insurance? Cross our fingers…