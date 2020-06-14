They grew up together and football separated them: the emotional meeting between the promises of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid

Share it:

Ansu Fati got together with his friend Takefusa Kubo and the Spaniard Alejandro Pozo, with whom he shared inferiors in Seville (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

The first game, after the restart of the league, Mallorca and FC Barcelona had everything: a win, a brilliant performance by Lionel Messi, an unusual incident with a fan who burst onto the field and an emotional moment in the previous one, which starred the young talents Ansu Fati and Takefusa Kubo.

In the images you could see the current striker of the Barcelona team and the Real Madrid midfielder, on loan to Mallorca, talking and taking selfies with their mobile phones before starting the match. A confrontation that could not bring them together in the field due to the physical discomfort presented by the Hispano-Bisauguinean.

However, it is not the first time that these footballers meet on a pitch, since both shared several years in the inferiors of FC Barcelona And, in the near future, they will do it again, one with the Barça shirt and the other with Real Madrid.

Ansu Fati and Takefusa Kubo shared a team at the bottom of FC Barcelona

Ansu Fati (17 years old) and Takefusa Kubo (19) won it all in the children's categories of FC Barcelona. They shared the offensive in the Alevín A and Infantil B achieving a League title, lifting the prestigious international trophy of the Mediterranean International Cup (MIC) and staying with the Granada National Tournament.

The numbers are amazing. In 2013, their first year together and in which local champions became champions, they scored 129 goals between the two: 56 from Ansu Fati and 73 from Japan.

As detailed by the Catalan newspaper Sports world, the friendship that these two children formed went beyond the playgrounds and they even remained in contact after the midfielder left for Japan, as a result of the sanction that FIFA imposed on Barcelona in 2015.

Takefusa Kubo and Ansu Fati won the league title, among other championships

Everything pointed to both were going to be the future of Barcelona, that his qualities and goals were going to give titles to the club. However, everything changed after that sanction, which prevented a small foreign soccer player from playing in the entity and living in a country that was not his own.

That is why the Japanese was practically two years unemployed waiting for his situation to be resolved. Finally, his family could not bear it and at the end of 2017 they decided to return to their country, where Kubo joined the ranks of the FC. Tokyo.

Before returning to Japan, after a derby in Infantil A against Espanyol, the midfielder and the forward played their last game together. That duel ended in a victory for the culé team 1-0 with a goal from Ansu Fati, and an emotional dedication for the Japanese.

Kubo signed for Real Madrid in 2019

When the Asian was expected to sign again with FC Barcelona when he turned 18 and returned to the club with his friend, who was beginning to stand out from the rest to occupy a place in the first team squad, Real Madrid came between them.

The merengue team offered him a professional contract, a good football proposal and He took it to the Spanish capital in 2019. After doing the preseason under the orders of Zinedine Zidane, the young man was transferred to Mallorca, of which he became a reference despite his young age.

This Saturday, Ansu and Kubo reunited in a field six years later, one being part of the first team culé and the other about to be in the white box. Everything seems to indicate that, in the short term, both friends will meet again, probably in the next season in which one is wearing the FC Barcelona shirt and the other is wearing Real Madrid.

