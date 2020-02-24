They give each other love! Danna Paola finally reveals her relationship with Jorge López

No doubt this 2019 has been a great year for Danna Paola, and the famous one achieved international success thanks to her role as “Lu” in Netflix Elite.

Many things have been said about Danna Paola's relationship with her colleagues in the Netflix series.

The same we have seen the Mexican kiss on the mouth of her companions of the series, which is very romantic next to Jorge López, who gave life to her brother (Valerio) in Elite.

Danna Paola shows the love she has for the Chilean actor and vice versa, because they both share tender moments together on social networks:

Although the chemistry between the actors is evident, the interpreter of ye Hey Pablo ’said that she is single at the moment:

We have made a super beautiful relationship (with Jorge López). I do not have boyfriend. I am happy and single. ”

Of the rumors that he had traveled to Spain to meet Jorge, he said: "I met Jorge and all my friends in Madrid."

Thus, Danna Paola clears the rumors about a supposed romance.

With information from Tu México Magazine.

You may also be interested: With tremendous kiss, Danna Paola wishes her friend a happy birthday (VIDEO)