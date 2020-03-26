They get to make Half-Life: Alyx partially playable without VR

Share it:

Although the new Half-Life: Alyx It is sweeping the world and is already a real phenomenon among the community of players who have made the leap to virtual reality, there are still many followers of the Valve saga who regret having to get some glasses to enjoy the new adventure in this universe.

It may not take long to explore the Alyx Vance story with mouse and keyboard if modders continue to take advantage of game files as they have recently to get the title playable without the need for a VR device.

In one of his live shows Tyler McVicker showed what has been achieved these days to make the Valve game work without using glasses and instead using a mouse and keyboard as if it were a traditional installment of the franchise. .

What is shown is far from optimal to complete the game comfortably and may never be possible, but it is certainly a very interesting first step for those who are interested in exploring the title but cannot afford even the cheapest VR tools. in the market.

Valve's Robin Walker recently reported that they are interested in mods that eliminate the need for VR in-game, because they believe that way players are going to realize why the studio decided to use this technology for the game. This means that they do not plan to fight these efforts to make the title playable without glasses.

