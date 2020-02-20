“They gave me no explanation”: Remmy Valenzuela was prevented from going to the Academia La Academia ’forum

Remmy Valenzuela broke the silence and for the first time positioned himself on his departure from ‘The Academy’.

Everything seems to indicate that the journalist Pati Chapoy had something to do with her departure from reality, as her controversial statement made it clear:

"(…) the truth is unknown, is that she is like the government, many deputies and governors, presidents and everything …".

The interpreter of "Lies" broke the silence and said he did not know for sure why they dispensed with their services on the reality TV station of Ajusco.

“There has been no explanation, I am very transparent with my people, I would have already come out to tell you the situation, but I am just like you, I don't know… the thing was very confusing… I have the right to reply, I know, but I have not told me why, then I can't give an explanation because I don't know the reason either. ”

Remmy explained that despite arriving at the forum to record, they didn't let him do it:

Yes I arrived, (he told me) in my dressing room the producer … who was talking to me right now and they have not spoken to me again ”.

