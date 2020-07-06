They fulfilled the musical dream of El Audaz, a deceased fighter, when he released his album “La Leyenda”

Share it:

El Audaz, legendary Mexican fighter and singer, died (Photo: Facebook / @DomenicoElAudaz)

Since young, Domenico Bazán León stood out in the rings, which led him to be a star of Mexican Lucha Libre with the name of The Audacious. He had great encounters with historical gladiators and appeared in El Santo movies, but he always had his other passion in mind: music.

Despite being involved in the industry, did not manage to exploit his facet as a singer-songwriter, death won him the race and at 73 he could not see the release of his first album.

"Too bad," he said. Fabián Rincónmanager of CHR Records, company that produced the wrestler's record material. "It is a great shame for wrestling," he added in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

Fabián explained that the release of the album was delayed by the COVID-19 epidemic in Mexico. Now, following the death of the gladiator, the material with the name "The Legend" will be released on the last Friday in July.

"Tasty"

The cover of the posthumous disc of El Audaz (Photo: Courtesy / CHR Records)

With a rhythm typical of the state of Veracruz, The Audacious enjoyed perhaps his greatest public performance always singing the word "tasty" in the style of Latin music. It was like a party, Rincon described with lost eyes, remembering the past.

In September of last year, Domenico opened the concert for "Chico Che Chico" at the Lunario of the National Auditorium of Mexico City. At the end of his presentation, the audience clamored for more songs, but respecting the main artist, he declined and thanked the support, the manager said.

That day a part of the album was presented, which is about to be released. Singing six themes, which will also remain in the immortality of the internet, because the presentation is on the CHR Records YouTube channel.

“It is a satire album with a double meaning. The Audacious was very believing, very spiritual, and always asked himself: 'How can people be so false?' So he released the album like this, ”explained Fabián.

The material has songs with curious names, with that flavor of the Mexican albur. Also, says the manager, the lyrics of the songs are not taboo because the fighter sought to unmask the taboos of Mexico.

A new opportunity

Domenico Bazán León achieved fame in the ring in the 70s (Photo: Facebook / @DomenicoElAudaz)

As his success as a fighter grew in the 1970s, The Audacious built a career in the music industry. He was a musical promoter and managed groups such as the Vázquez Super Show, Campeche Show and Area 5, as well as Rigo Domínguez and his group Audaz.

Precisely with this group, the wrestler had a difficult time. Despite getting the group national fame, legal problems dragged him into a difficult financial situation.

Behind this, Domenico decides to fulfill his dream of now being the protagonist of the stages. He joined with Juan Luis Lescas Aguilar, an Oaxacan accountant, to represent him.

Lescas Aguilar presents it with the promoter Jesus Rincon, President of the Mexican Mariachi Institute, and with his son Fabián. "At a meal they introduce him to us and Juan Luis tells us: 'You cannot miss this opportunity to have a legendary fighter,'" the manager recalled.

The CHR Records agency lamented the death of the Mexican fighter (Photo: Facebook / @DomenicoElAudaz)

There the collaboration began. However, it was not all flaky honey. The Audacious was used to being the promoter, reason why the different points of view finished in small discussions and later in laughter.

"It was the first time that he allowed himself to be helped by someone", Fabian remembered with a nostalgic smile. "In the end he was proud of his album," concluded Rincón, who regretted giving the interview for the album and not El Audaz.

Domenico Bazán León passed away on Tuesday, June 30. He died at the age of 73 in the state of Veracruz for possible heart problems. He is remembered for his great performances in the ring in the 1970s, as well as being a professional singer and music producer.

