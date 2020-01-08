They fulfill their whims; Belinda boasts her luxurious “Today I can't get up” dressing room (VIDEO)

Apparently, producer Alejadro Gou will fulfill the whims of Belinda, who will play Maria in the play “Today I can not get up".

Belinda He boasted, in his Instagram gutter, the dressing room that the staging production conditioned him to feel as comfortable and pampered in the world.

The door of this one has its name written in golden letters. The interior is decorated with unicorn stuffed animals, bunnies and even a painting by Marilyn Monroe. In addition, one of the walls of the dressing room has written the phrase, "winning as always", that Belinda He made famous.

It should be remembered that, a few days ago, the show journalist María Alvarado revealed in “Todo para la mujer” by Radio Fórmula, that the singer of “Sapito” made many demands to accept the role of María, including dressing brand clothes and A dressing room in his style.

“Everything is amazing. I loved it! ”Commented the singer in her video.

