         They filter the OPPO Find X2 Lite almost completely: 5G connectivity, ultra-fast charging and four cameras on board

OPPO introduced not too long ago the OPPO Find X2 Pro, your high-end proposal. After many years a small step behind, the company seems to have risen to the forefront of the high-end with this model and everything indicates that it will have a Lite version.

Winfuture has almost completely leaked the OPPO Find X2 Lite, a model with quite interesting specifications and with 5G connectivity as the main asset.

5G and four cameras to conquer the mid-range

The OPPO Find X2, according to the leaked information, will be another one of those models that will try to win the mid-range with five cameras and 5G connectivity. The Snapdragon 765G will be the main responsible for this connectivity, a processor that will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, configuration above what is expected in a mid-range.

The battery amperage is not huge but we will have, according to the leaked information, a fast charge of 30W

The panel will be 6.4 inches with Full HD + resolution and AMOLED technology. The 20: 9 aspect ratio, quite elongated. To power this hardware, according to this leak, a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast charge will arrive, correct figure, but which is not beginning to stand out in the current times.

At the camera level, 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and two two-megapixel sensors for macro and monochrome photography. The selfie is configured with 32 megapixels.

Fingerprint reader under the screen, 5G SA, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, Dolby Atmos, headphone jack, etc. To OPPO Find X2 Lite practically nothing will be missing and it will come to an estimated price of 499.99 euros.

