They expel a participant from Falling in love for animal abuse

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One more controversy was lived in the program Falling in love and is that the loving Juan who made himself known in the broadcast for wanting to conquer the heart of the Bebeshita, was expelled for animal abuse.

And it is that in social networks the young man appears in a video mistreating a leopard cub which he would have as a pet, so an animal protector evidenced it in his personal account, so the production took action on the matter.

"It is unfortunate to have to share this video, this information, so explicit of animal abuse on my social networks, but I have no other choice, they have been writing me a lot to share it and give my opinion about it… "Arturo said in his video.

Meanwhile Carmen Muñoz did not sit idly by and decided to get him out of the reality of love, because it is not the first time that one of the lovers commits some type of undue action that goes against the norms of the evening.

"Juan saw that action in the video we saw that action also with Daniela and we will not allow it in Falling in love so I will ask you please to withdraw from the program, please I will take your heart as loving, "Carmen told the now expelled.

In the meantime, the users did not remain silent and told everyone who once wanted to make Bebeshita fall in love.

"It's good that Carmen took it out, they just won't want to put it back in," were some of the comments.