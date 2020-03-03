Sports

They enter the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo after suffering a stroke

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dolores Aveiro, is admitted to the Nélio Mendonça de Funchal Hospital (Portugal) after suffering a stroke last morning, some media outlets in the Madeira archipelago reported Tuesday.

Ronaldo's mother would have entered past five in the morning and in the hospital they would have detected a thrombus that was subsequently treated for dissolution.

At the moment, the Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where the mother of the Juventus soccer player of Turin is admitted, has not made any information public since they will not issue any statement until the late hours of today morning.

Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Funchal, where he trained as a footballer before signing for Sporting de Portugal, and his mother resides in this Portuguese island city.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.