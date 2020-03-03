They enter the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo after suffering a stroke

The mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dolores Aveiro, is admitted to the Nélio Mendonça de Funchal Hospital (Portugal) after suffering a stroke last morning, some media outlets in the Madeira archipelago reported Tuesday.

Ronaldo's mother would have entered past five in the morning and in the hospital they would have detected a thrombus that was subsequently treated for dissolution.

At the moment, the Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where the mother of the Juventus soccer player of Turin is admitted, has not made any information public since they will not issue any statement until the late hours of today morning.

Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Funchal, where he trained as a footballer before signing for Sporting de Portugal, and his mother resides in this Portuguese island city.