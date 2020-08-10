"They don't focus on women of color"

Share it:

Zoë Kravitz denounced the lack of diversity within the Hulu titles. The words of the actress come after the network canceled High Fidelity, a series that featured the star of The Batman, after just one year of programming.

Responding to Marvel star Tessa Thompson in her thank you post dedicated to the people who worked on High Fidelity, Kravitz commented: "Anyway, Hulu has a lot of series starring women of color. Ah no wait …"

The actress's opinion is also supported by Entertainment Weekly, which noted that the only black woman to star in a Hulu series is Kerry Washington, star of Little Fires Everywhere.

In the original post, the actress thanked her colleagues as follows: "I want to reach out to the High Fidelity family and thank everyone for the love and passion that has been infused into making this show. I am truly speechless with amazement. And also thanks to everyone who has watched, loved and supported us. #BreakUpsSuck. "

But Kravitz may have already found her next project on the small screen. According to a recent rumor (not yet confirmed), in fact, HBO Max is working on a series about Catwoman that would see the actress in the role of the character after her debut in The Batman.