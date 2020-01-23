They discover a fantastic crossover in the new trailer of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Share it:

Yesterday a fantastic trailer of the expected seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series that the most passionate of the extended Star Wars universe follow closely. In this trailer there is an incredible detail that we missed.

A Twitter user noticed that in this new trailer appears Caleb Dume, the child prodigy who would end up becoming leader of the Rebel Alliance under the name of Kanan Jarrus.

Is that a young Caleb Dume standing beside Depa Billaba I see ?? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/uJxmuMduti – That’s no moon, it’s a Thomas (@thomasLharper) January 22, 2020

This character is one of the important ones in Star Wars: Rebels, another animated series very celebrated by the community of obsessed with Star Wars and its universe of infinite possibilities.

In the scene where the boy makes an appearance, there is also his teacher, Depa Billaba, who teaches him everything necessary to become a big problem for the Empire.

The Clone Wars takes place before the execution of Order 66 by which the vast majority of Jedi in the galaxy are slaughtered. During this event Billaba ends up murdered and Jarrus finds in that tragedy motivation to continue facing the villains.

We will be attentive to the new season to see how relevant is the presence of the young Dume in these new episodes. You can find more details about the season and what the last trailer told us in yesterday's news.

Recently there has been a lot of talk about Star Wars: The Clone Wars for the presence of Ahsoka Tano, star of the series, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.