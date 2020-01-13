Entertainment

They discover a discarded final boss of Bloodborne and recreate it with a mod

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Time passes very fast and Bloodborne It is close to 5 years since its launch, exclusively for PS4. However, the From Software game hides so many secrets that interesting facts about it continue to be revealed today. In this case, we come to show you a final boss who ended up discarding, that the dataminers have found in the codes of the game, and which has been recreated through a mod. You can watch the video below.

As you can see in this video of Foxy Hooligans (we via Gamingbolt), it is a more powerful and modified version of one of the enemies that already ravaged the world of the original game. Specifically, of the one named in Bloodborne as the "Cleric of Loran".

In fact, the discovery of dataminers has made it clear that the cleric was going to be much more important in the game. Basically because they have discovered that normal enemies were going to appear in many other adventure scenarios. In any case, this boss has been recreated by the Souls Tomb Prospector community, using hacked PS4 consoles and modding tools.

READ:  Firefly has a free way to return to television if it is able to reinvent itself
Bloodborne Remastered: This pick comes from our own Brian Altano, one of several Podcast Beyond castmembers who keep telling me to go back to Bloodborne even though I am very, very bad at it. But Brian’s reasoning for this one is actually pretty sound: despite the massive reverence for it, Bloodborne never received a PS4 Pro patch to update its resolution and performance, despite (why would it have needed that). It seems like such a strange omission, but having a new, improved version of Bloodborne at the launch of the PS5 would be a nice nod to the new generation’s upgraded hardware - and a chance for everyone to start asking about Bloodborne 2 again.

The most fearsome thing about this enemy is not only the fact that he retains all the abilities of the normal enemies of the Loran Cleric, but rather that he has amazing powers such as a stream of fire very difficult to dodge or even fireballs that haunt us .

Of course, one more secret of a game that continues to give much to talk about. For example, with rumors about a possible sequel. One that, according to Hidetaka Miyazaki himself, does not depend on From Software right now. Will it end up arriving one day?

Sources: Gamingbolt / Foxy Hooligans

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.