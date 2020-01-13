They discover a discarded final boss of Bloodborne and recreate it with a mod

Share it:

Time passes very fast and Bloodborne It is close to 5 years since its launch, exclusively for PS4. However, the From Software game hides so many secrets that interesting facts about it continue to be revealed today. In this case, we come to show you a final boss who ended up discarding, that the dataminers have found in the codes of the game, and which has been recreated through a mod. You can watch the video below.

As you can see in this video of Foxy Hooligans (we via Gamingbolt), it is a more powerful and modified version of one of the enemies that already ravaged the world of the original game. Specifically, of the one named in Bloodborne as the "Cleric of Loran".

In fact, the discovery of dataminers has made it clear that the cleric was going to be much more important in the game. Basically because they have discovered that normal enemies were going to appear in many other adventure scenarios. In any case, this boss has been recreated by the Souls Tomb Prospector community, using hacked PS4 consoles and modding tools.

The most fearsome thing about this enemy is not only the fact that he retains all the abilities of the normal enemies of the Loran Cleric, but rather that he has amazing powers such as a stream of fire very difficult to dodge or even fireballs that haunt us .

Of course, one more secret of a game that continues to give much to talk about. For example, with rumors about a possible sequel. One that, according to Hidetaka Miyazaki himself, does not depend on From Software right now. Will it end up arriving one day?

