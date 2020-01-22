They destroy a CDMX tourist for saying that Mérida is dirty and full of beggars

Share it:

Mérida is known as ‘The white city‘, And that is according to the National Urban Public Security Survey (ENSU) is one of the safest cities in Mexico.

Despite its good national reputation, it seemed to a tourist who traveled to the state that it has nothing clean and that, in addition, “it's full of beggars".

This was assured by sharing his experience on the Facebook page “That All Merida Find Out Uncensored ’ :

And the user continued, after some people told her that the occasions they visited Mérida, even during Holy Week, everything is very clean …

To which the user named "Ivette" responded with a phrase that for many was described as superb and pretentious:

"It may be the safe city itself, but not exempt from what I saw."

And continued…

I only think based (SIC) on comparatives. Each one thinks according to where there (SIC) has been before and is valid. That's it".

Internet users did not remain silent and some took very badly the words of the tourist about the ‘White City‘:

"He has ching & r to his mad & e … To his land pelana!".

It is not the first time … Do you remember the woman who criticized the kid?

In 2018, a woman became a tendency to criticize the traditional flavor of the typical Yucatan dish on Día de Muertos: kid.

The xcaax pib‘, kid means baked and xcaax It is a chicken in Maya, and it is one of the most popular dishes of Mexican cuisine, so the woman, when she realized the mess she got into, apologized.

But it was too late! … The lynching on social networks had begun.

With information from La Verdad.

