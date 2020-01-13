Entertainment

They deny the leaks of Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

At the end of last week new information of the assumption was leaked Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok. Game that has been talking about for a long time and whose leaks could be totally false. At least, today it has been denied that the latest information is true. And not only everything related to the game, but also the card that appeared on Amazon.

On the one hand there is the tab filtered on Amazon. In that sense, it has been the Twitter user, @xjOnathan, who has affirmed on the social network that the image of Amazon was his work and that, therefore, it was erroneous information that the media could not consider valid . Basically because he was the only source.

On the other hand we have Reddit filtering with multiple – and supposed – game details. In that case, it has been the well-known Niko Partners analyst, Daniel Ahmad (via ResetEra), who has confirmed that the vast majority of the information given is false. Which, however, leads us to think that a small part could be true.

Another year, another Assassin's Creed leak. Recently, images surfaced of alleged Amazon / Gamestop listings for

In any case, this is what Ahmad has said about it: "All new AC leaks have been incorrect. It's not even called Ragnarok.". Above all, it refers to everything that is not related to an improved combat system, which was equally predictable.

Sources: Millenium / ResetEra / Twitter

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.