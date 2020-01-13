They deny the leaks of Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok

Share it:

At the end of last week new information of the assumption was leaked Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok. Game that has been talking about for a long time and whose leaks could be totally false. At least, today it has been denied that the latest information is true. And not only everything related to the game, but also the card that appeared on Amazon.

(THREAD SUR LE MANQUE DE PROFESSIONNALISME CHEZ CERTAINS SITES DE JV) Bon, il est temps de vous dire la vérité: c'est moi qui ai crée cette image. C'est donc bel et bien un fake, Amazon Allemagne n'a jamais published the fiche de cette édition spéciale d'Assassin's Creed Ragnarok. https://t.co/IZNPXwElm4 – j0nathan⚡ (@ xj0nathan) January 9, 2020

On the one hand there is the tab filtered on Amazon. In that sense, it has been the Twitter user, @xjOnathan, who has affirmed on the social network that the image of Amazon was his work and that, therefore, it was erroneous information that the media could not consider valid . Basically because he was the only source.

On the other hand we have Reddit filtering with multiple – and supposed – game details. In that case, it has been the well-known Niko Partners analyst, Daniel Ahmad (via ResetEra), who has confirmed that the vast majority of the information given is false. Which, however, leads us to think that a small part could be true.

In any case, this is what Ahmad has said about it: "All new AC leaks have been incorrect. It's not even called Ragnarok.". Above all, it refers to everything that is not related to an improved combat system, which was equally predictable.

