They denounce youtuber "SoyDavidShow" for going out on the street sick with covid-19

Mexico City.- The Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City received the second complaint against the youtuber "SoyDavidShow", after being infected with covid-19 and breaking the quarantine, he publishes Process.

The first complaint filed by the mayor's legal director Benito Juárez, arguing that he committed the crime of danger of contagion, established in article 159 of the criminal code of common jurisdiction.

The second complaint was filed by a local employee who, he says, had contact with the character on April 11, at the Benito Juárez city hall, Mexico City.

According to Quadratín Agency, The complaint was received this Wednesday in the Territorial Coordination BJ-1, where the victim, after giving his statement, was channeled to a hospital in order to undergo the corresponding tests.

This character, who assumes himself as a professional illusionist, humorist and comedian, presented on his social networks a letter of apology addressed to Mexicans.