They denounce that Ronaldinho spends his nights partying with models during his house arrest: "They do dances until the early hours of the morning"

They ensure that Ronaldinho participates in parties at the hotel

More than five months have passed since the arrest of Ronaldinho in Paraguay, who was arrested along with his brother for having entered the country with false documents. The investigations led to the discovery of a gang that operates on the border and that issues precisely this type of documentation to allow illegal operations to be carried out, which is why the Brazilian's situation became more complicated every day.

Now, the judge has set a new hearing for August 24 where the former soccer player could finally be released, as long as he pays a fine that will be known that day and agrees to return to Paraguay in the event of any summons.

In the midst of this hopeful news for the former Barcelona who celebrated his 40 years behind bars, a Paraguayan site TODAY revealed that his deprivation of liberty has incredible benefits.

It is important to remember that Ronaldinho posted a bond of $ 1.6 million to obtain house arrest and leave the building of the Specialized Group, a tactical group of the National Police of Paraguay, one of the most important prison centers in the country. On April 7, Dinho and his brother moved to an exclusive hotel called Palmaroga, located on the emblematic Calle Palma, between Montevideo and Ayolas, in the country's capital. Apparently, this establishment has become the scene of revelry.

Ronaldinho was arrested on March 4 (EFE)

“There are days when at least two girls arrive. And that yes: full drink and I think they are models because they have all the look, well produced. Besides that they arrive in luxurious vans. Those who are known models go directly to the parking lot and those who are unknown get off in front of the hotel and then the car that approaches them withdraws. They do dances and karaokes until the early hours of the morning”Revealed an anonymous source to the Paraguayan news portal.

The former star from Barcelona and his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, reside in rooms 104 and 105 of the Palmaroga hotel, located on the emblematic Calle Palma, between Montevideo and Ayolas, in Asunción. The building was restored by the Barcelona Group, of Spanish capitals, which transformed it into an exclusive accommodation in the city, due to its architecture and its location, in the heart of the commercial area. They are the only hotel guests, given the emergency measures taken by the Paraguayan government due to the coronavirus crisis. They occupy the first floor, where the most luxurious rooms are. Dinho he got the presidential suite.

According to the informant, it is not the former Brazilian footballer who organizes these meetings: "Those who ask the girls for those little parties are not the brothers, it is the businessmen who "give gifts" to the girls. These businessmen contact the representatives of the models and set the amount and they leave. Neither Ronaldinho nor his brother spend a peso. What we also know is that Ronaldinho really likes robust ones, women with meat ”.

In addition, the 40-year-old former player usually receives presents at the hotel: “Every day breakfast and snack baskets arrive and they are sent by models as well. Expensive wines and other high-quality drinks also arrive ”.

Although several international media have published videos in which Ronaldinho partying with women, these recordings are actually archives dating back years. So far there are no images about the night meetings in which he participates during his house arrest.

First image of Ronaldinho in the hotel in Paraguay

Despite these revelations, the World Champion with Brazil in 2002 and his brother could be released in the next few days. The report sent by five prosecutors has three decisive conditions to put an end to this story that began on March 4. One of them is that he must assume his responsibility for having entered Paraguay with adulterated documentation, another the payment of a fine and the last one, appear before a federal judge once every three months for the next two years.

As reported by the site ESPN last week, Ronaldinho he already has his journey planned once he is allowed to leave. His first destination will be Porto Alegre, Brazil, where he will meet his family and some friends, but then take another flight to Europe.

The chosen place to rest is nothing less than Barcelona and more specifically Castelldefels, a town where he lived during his time as a Barcelona club footballer and where other stars now live such as Lionel messi and Luis Suarez. The place has the peace and proximity to the beaches that you have been looking for for a long time.

