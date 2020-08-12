They denied definitive suspension to Guillermo Álvarez, president of Cruz Azul, against arrest warrant

Share it:

They deny definitive suspension to Guillermo Álvarez, president of Cruz Azul, against an arrest warrant (Photo: Nelly Salas / Cuartoscuro)

Another blow against Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, President of Blue Cross. A judge denied him the definitive suspension against any arrest warrant, his appearance and his execution.

According to the judicial courts consulted by Infobae Mexico, a judge of the Tenth District of Amparo in Criminal Matters in Mexico City denied the definitive suspension of Billy Álvarez "against the authorities and specified acts claimed".

The celestial director argued that constitutional articles 1, 14, 16, 17 and 20 had been violated. However, the judge of the South Prison did not grant the suspension of the claimed act.

And it is that, on July 30, local media reported an arrest warrant against Guillermo Álvarez, also president of the Cooperativa La Cruz Azul. However, your defense may still challenge the ruling before a Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters.

Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas has not been apprehended by the Mexican authorities (Photo: Screenshot)

Despite this, the celestial president has not been apprehended by the Mexican authorities, who accuse him of organized crime. Likewise, the Cooperative has indicated that it does not know the whereabouts of its CEO.

Meanwhile, members related to Álvarez Cuevas have demonstrated for the actions of the authorities. During this week they have presented themselves with credentials in hand in front of National Palace, where the president lives and dispatches Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as well as in the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) and in the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

This because they ensure that José Antonio Marín and Víctor Manuel Velázquez, heads of the dissident part of the organization, have created a media campaign against the cement company and its CEO. In addition, they rejected the seizures of the Cooperativa's facilities in Mexico City.

It is worth remembering that on August 6, the corporate offices in Gran Sur were seized by the Mexico City police. This in order to comply with an order issued by a judge to hand over the facilities to the Board of Directors under the command of José Antonio Marín.

Presentation of the Governing Board at the facilities of the Cooperative in Mexico City (Photo: Carlos Oliva / Infobae México)

For the moment, cooperative members who support Billy have remained on the sidelines of the statements. The last time it happened a few weeks ago, at a press conference where they announced the creation of the Governing Board that would be in charge of making the decisions of all the Cooperative's companies while the legal process against Álvarez Cuevas ends.

At the same time, Liga MX continues to recognize Billy's management. "There is currently no procedure for disaffiliation of the President of the Cruz Azul Club, nor will it begin until the elements are presented for it," reads a statement from the organization on July 30.

However, while the legal process concludes, Jaime Ordiales is the highest authority in the club. The sports president is in charge of making the administrative decisions of the heavenly institution until the Cooperative decides otherwise.

In the game against Puebla, players came out with a banner in support of Billy Álvarez (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

The players of the first team have also taken sides and have been in favor of Guillermo Álvarez. In the match against Puebla, on date 2 of the Guard1anes 2020 tournament, they came out with a banner with the legend:

Today more than ever we are a team. We are with you Billy

This Wednesday Cruz Azul will face the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro to try to continue his good step in Liga MX. The Machine adds 7 points out of 9 possible and is in the first places of the general table.

