They define the Riot Games FPS as a fusion of Counter-Strike and Overwatch

February 12, 2020
To date we have not seen more than a few seconds of Project A, the first RPS Games FPS with a release date yet to be determined. These seconds were enough to give us a preliminary idea of ​​what awaited us and now those who have been able to play it confirm those feelings of being watching something frantic and thought for the competition at a very high level.

Riot Games' Competitive PC Shooter Codenamed 'Project A' Screenshots

HenryG, former professional player of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, has shared his impressions and feelings after being invited to try the game at the offices of Riot Games itself.

The player claims that it is similar to what is seen in CS: GO, pointing out that it is a tactical FPS with 5-on-5 matches in games based on rounds. In his time with the game he was able to try a sort of search and destroy of 12 rounds with two zones to plant bombs and a constant change of positions between attackers and defenders.

What makes Project A different from CS: GO is the presence of special abilities linked to each of the characters. But it is important to keep in mind that these skills are much less important than those seen in games such as Overwatch or Apex Legends, since it is still vital to have aim and know the map well.

The player pointed out that the skills have certain tactical uses, but that they are not enough to decide a confrontation where the player with the greatest ability to aim and shoot will always win.

There is also an economy system like that of CS: GO, allowing each player to accumulate money throughout the games to be able to buy weapons and skills at the beginning of each round.

Judging his impressions, HenryG affirmed that Project A is the best video game he has played since CS: GO, which are major words coming from a professional player, who usually value every minimum aspect of the game.

