They criticize Miguel Bernardeau, from Elite, for a macho act in public

April 15, 2020
Edie Perez
In the last hours, controversial images of the actor Miguel Bernardeau, who plays Guzmán in the Netflix series Elite, where he sees himself doing "macho acts" in public, began to circulate and this generated hundreds of criticisms on the Internet.

The young man of Spanish origin divided opinions on social networks between men and women after he was appreciated performing what is called "Manspreading" act considered as macho in different parts of the world.

What started the scandal was a photograph of the promotion of the last season of the series, where he appears together with his co-stars doing the act and which prompted Internet users to investigate more about his behavior in public.

After extensive research, Internet users discovered that it was very common for the young man to be seen performing this actor, the first one that was found was one where he appears with Georgina Amorós and Mina El Hammani during the promotion of Elite.

Similar images of actor were also found with his colleagues Álvaro Rico and Arón Piper, but the one that caught the most attention was one of the Hugo Boss parade in Milan where he appears with his girlfriend, the singer Aitana, and performing the same pose .

What is Manspreading?

The term Manspreading refers to the practice of some men sitting on public transport or other places with their legs open, thus limiting the space of those who sit next to them, most often women.

This act became a trend and gave much to talk about on social networks a very short time ago and movements were launched to denounce this macho practice.

