They criticize Kim Kardashian's empty refrigerator and she responds with a ‘Kitchen Tour’ in a big way

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This is what happens when Kim Kardashian and Madonna meet under the same roof.

Kim Kardashian teaches all of her Instagram followers how to put the adhesive tapes under her chest.

We don't know if Kim Kardashian It is the most powerful marketing tool for Kris Jenner, her mother and representative, but everything that has to do with it becomes controversial and, automatically, a viral issue. The socialite does nothing that causes no sensation among its millions of followers. If it's not the name he gives to his lingerie firm, it's his constant abuses of Photoshop (also with his daughter, North) and even his possible friendly ties with his sisters' ex-boyfriends, such as when he left for dinner in New York with Tristan Thopmson.

We confirm that everything Kim Kardashian does on social networks is a cause for worldwide discussion, whether it is the dress of Naomi Campbell or the way she feeds her children. Yes, yes, from the creators of "Kim's rarest Christmas decoration," comes their fans' concern for the contents of their refrigerator. FROM YOUR REFRIGERATOR!

Kim Kardashian's followers criticize the way she feeds her children following a photo of her refrigerator

Everything seemed a promotional photo of Skims with Kim Kardashian as the protagonist (‘of course’) until the fridge that appeared behind It was reason enough to undertake new controversy against the ‘influencer’.

The fans were wondering how could I have such an empty refrigerator If I had to feed FOUR children. And she has responded in a masterful way: with a ‘kitchen tour’ of the most complete. Were you worried about the diet of Kim Kardashian's children? Well, not anymore.

"I have seen a lot of comments from people wondering how I feed my four children and how I see you very worried here you have An image of our main refrigerator, full of fruits and vegetables, "he wrote under the video.

Thanks, Kim, we all calmer.