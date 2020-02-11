They criticize Justin Bieber's appearance without knowing the reality about it

Share it:

Justin Bieber has been the target of teasing and memes on social networks, after some photographs of the look with which the Canadian singer was seen this week on the occasion of his presentation on "Saturday Night Live" were shared. In these images, Hailey Baldwin's husband looks very different from how the public is used to seeing him.

The pop singer has been compared to the character of "Don Ramón" from the hit series "El Chavo del 8". Some people also said that this image of Justin Bieber was the ravages of drugs.

While many social media users have scoffed at the appearance of Justin Bieber, other people mentioned that the look might have to do with the treatment he is carrying out for Lyme disease, as well as chronic mononucleosis; Singers of the singer said that before this they have sought information on the causes and consequences of this disease. A Twitter user said about it:

"I would make fun of Justin Bieber, but he announced to have a disease that is serious, I swear that the pain that is felt in the joints, the asthenia and any chronic physical symptom is a put … shit. I admire Justin, Lady Gaga who has fibromyalgia, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez who face lupus. "

Previously the singer made a painful revelation:

"I have lived difficult years until I find the right treatment for the illness that I suffer and that I had been told that it was incurable, I was diagnosed with Lyme disease; I suffered a serious case of chronic mononucleosis that affected my skin, my brain and my health in general because even my brain functions were limited. "

Lyme disease is a disease transmitted by ticks, caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi.

In a recent interview for Elle magazine, mode Hailey Baldwin said the road to her wedding with Justin Bieber was not easy, since her husband today was struggling with a mental health battle.

"I felt that putting a wedding in the middle of it would be really hectic and stressful, I was really sick, I have Lyme disease and I was dealing with a lot of medical things, we didn't have a diagnosis and It was difficult because everyone outside was super bad and critical, saying he looked like he was high and said how unhealthy he seemed, when I really wasn't healthy and we didn't know why. "