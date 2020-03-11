They criticize Juan de Dios Pantoja for copying Stormi's necklace for Kima

Share it:

The influencers Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza have unleashed a wave of criticism after making an expensive gift to their daughter Kima, which, according to Internet users, is a vile copy of Stormi, daughter of Kylier Jenner and Travis Scott.

In the same way, they have attacked the young parents for "copying" the pendants that the famous family also uses; Kimberly the one of Kylie and Juan de Dios the one of the rapper Travis.

The chains are three different, very special and expensive, since Kima's is simply his name made of gold and hundreds of diamonds; while Loaiza's are his initials "KL" in silver and diamonds and Pantoja's initials "JD" by Juan de Dios in a large diamond surrounded by small diamonds.

These accessories were used during his time on the green carpet of the Spotify Awards Mexico in its first edition, where they wore incredible fashion outfits and the best brands that fascinated his most loyal fans and many others.

On the other hand, the powerful American family, they are creditors of three necklaces also, that of Kylie with its initials, "KJ", that of Stormi with the title "StormiWorld" and those of Travis are named after their daughter and some only their initials.

This is not the first time that influencers are accused of copying the style of celebrities, since on several occasions Kim has been referred to as "a cheap copy" of Kylie and in the same way they have crossed out the singer, who supposedly copies style of great rappers of the art industry.