They criticize Érika Zaba from OV7 for letting her baby live with her pets

Érika Zaba has shared adorable photos and videos on her social networks since she became a mom. The OV7 member recently divided opinions by showing images of her first-born Emiliano living with their pets.

Through a post on his Instagram feed, Érika Zaba responds in the best way to the criticism he has received. "In my house and my husband's house during all our childhood we had dogs at home, our parents taught us to respect and give animals a lot of love since always, when Emiliano was born we knew that we would do the same with him. Since I was not pregnant they took off and took great care of me. "

The singer said that although many may not believe it, when her son cries, his dogs "run to look for me so that I can see him, I know that there are mixed opinions as to whether they should be close to a baby or not, because they do not leave of being animals. Obviously, they are always in supervision and we take all possible hygienic measures. The pediatrician says that when there are dogs at home, children develop more defenses and grow healthier, so that's how things are at home. "

On the street, unfortunately, there are more humans who harm children than dogs.

"I am telling you all this because I posted some stories this morning and there were too many conflicting opinions regarding this topic. Some love it and others think it is a huge danger, what do you think?" Asked Érika Zaba.

