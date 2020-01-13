Entertainment

They create in Dreams a demake of Cyberpunk 2077

January 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
The potential of Dreams To create any kind of universe, it remains clear with each amazing creation of the community. The last thing that has really surprised us is a Cyberpunk 2077 demake imagined as a video game released in the PSX era.

The video makes playable some scenarios seen in the videos that have been published so far on the CD Projekt RED game. We see areas such as the apartment of V, protagonist of this RPG, also a city market and even a driving phase with an overhead camera to the GTA.

Barley Regal, creator of this game within Dreams, clarifies how he has developed all the systems that come into play so that the day and night cycle affects the number of people on the streets, so that we can interact with NPCs, live a little story that It adapts to the way we play and much more in this development video.

