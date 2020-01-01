They confuse the participant of nam Falling in love ’killed with a member of‘ TODAY ’

Yesterday it was announced that another participant of “Falling in love”He was killed in the Belem neighborhood in Tultitlán, but there was confusion in revealing the image of this character.

While the name of the "loving" last is correct –Jonathan Fuentes-, the photograph that was disseminated by some media does not correspond to him; this was confused with Jonathan Ordonez, better known as "Pepe-Pepe", who currently collaborates in the "Hoy" program.

After this error, Bernardo Moreno, Televisa morning makeup artist, clarified that “Pepe Pepe”Had not died; "It's fine and everything was a lie," he wrote on his Instagram account.

“I already talked to him, he told me that he is in the hospital with his mother and he could not enter with the cell phone to answer the calls or tell me what was happening. Everything is fine. Blessed God everything was a false alarm. We have nothing to worry about, ”he added.

On the other hand, the reporter Carlos Jiménez revealed the true photograph of Jonathan Fuentes, 19, who was shot in Tultitlan while riding a motorcycle.

With him three participants of “Falling in love"Killed; this year they strangled one "lover" and riddled another.

