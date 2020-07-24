They confirmed the start date of the Premier, who will face Klopp, Guardiola, Mourinho and Bielsa

Share it:

In England the current season has not yet been concluded but the federation has already confirmed the start of the next. This Sunday the 38th of 2019/2020 will be played, which will define the qualifications for the international cups and the descents, since Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool was crowned champion a while ago. Meanwhile, on Saturday, August 1, the FA Cup final will be held between the Arsenal and Chelsea in the stadium of Wembley.

The British Federation made it official that the 2020/2021 Premier League will start on September 12 and end on May 23. The clubs will be licensed for seven weeks before resuming work under strict hygiene protocols to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The exact dates have not yet been given nor has the competition fixture been drawn.

It is worth clarifying that Manchester City and Chelsea will complete their Champions League round of 16 series on August 7 and 8, respectively: those of Josep Guardiola will defend at home the 2-1 achieved at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid while those of Frank Lampard's men will try to overcome the 0-3 with Bayern Munich, in German territory. The English casts involved in the eighths of the Europa League are Manchester United (thrashed 5-0 in the first leg at LASK in Austria) and Wolverhampton (tied 1-1 with Olympiakos in Greece). Both will perform for rematches on August 5.

Everything is ready for the event in which Liverpool of Klopp, City of Guardiola, Tottenham of Mourinho and Leeds of Bielsa will compete

Liverpool and Manchester City are already qualified for the next edition of the Champions League, while Manchester United and Chelsea, with 63 units, will try to seal their tickets (the only one that can overcome them is Leicester, who will receive the Red Devils). The last pass for the Europa League is settled by Wolverhampton (59 units) and Tottenham by José Mourinho (58).

On the other hand, two declines will be decreed that will be added to that of Norwich. Aston Villa and Watford have 34 points, while Bournemouth needs the miracle and owns 31. In case of equality in the positions, it will be broken by the goal difference, which at the moment favors the Villains. They have already been promoted to the Premier Leeds United by Marcelo Bielsa and West Bromwich, while the third place will be played by Brentford, Fulham, Cardiff and Swansea in a Playoff.

The usual appeal of English football will be joined by the team led by the Crazy Bielsa, who still has to renew his contract with Leeds but they assure that the agreement is on the way out.

They estimate that the meetings in England will continue to be behind closed doors until at least October this year. Nearly 300,000 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the United Kingdom and 45,677 have been recorded to date.

