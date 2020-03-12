They compare Jenicka, daughter of Jenni Rivera, with Kendall Jenner and Karol G

Share it:

Jenicka López, daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, caused a great uproar on social networks by sharing her look for the 32nd gala of the Premios Lo Nuestro in its 2020 edition and was compared to Kendall Jenner and Karol G.

For the important award in the music industry, the young influencer opted for a look very different from what she is used to seeing, as she left her brown hair behind to impact with a blonde color that fascinated her followers.

After sharing the photos on Instagram of how she looked most beautiful, the makeup artist was also compared to great celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Colombian singer Karol G, because according to her followers, the look she chose made her have a air with the famous.

Wonderful! Why does the last photograph give me vibes from Kendall Jener? "," Totally Karol G "," OMG you look beautiful like Kendall "," Like you have a great resemblance to Karol G in some photographs "," I liked the photos, lights like Kendall Jenner in some ", asserted his followers.

Likewise, the young woman's Internet users and acquaintances took the opportunity to flatter her beauty and the great talent she has for makeup, as well as to talk about the topic "body positive", which she proudly demonstrates on social networks.