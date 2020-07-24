They caught two thieves who had stolen Ayrton Senna relics valued at almost USD 350 thousand

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ayrton Senna is considered one of the best pilots in history (Shutterstock)

The policemen of Asti, in the North of Italy, arrested this Thursday two men who stole a few days ago some relics of the Brazilian pilot Ayrton senna, triple world champion of Formula 1 who died in a tragic accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, worth around 300,000 euros (USD 347 thousand), and recovered part of his objects.

The robbery occurred a few days ago, but the police did not announce it in order to better carry out the investigations and This Thursday they managed to arrest two men, 32 and 31 years old, Italian media reports. Stolen items, which included competition suits, helmets, hats and sweatshirtsThey belonged to a collector who kept them in a second house that remained empty for a long time.

The captain of the Asti Carabinieri Corps reported that the thieves have broken into the house several times and at different times and have been arrested aboard a red Peugeot 206 car outside the building, when part of the relics were still there. Further investigations at the home of one of the two thieves have led to the recovery of other representative objects of Ayrton senna, triple world champion in Formula 1 (1988, 1990 and 1991), who died in 1994 in an accident on the Imola circuit during the San Marino Grand Prix.

"The investigation has not yet finished, to understand if the robbery had been paid by someone, although it seems that it was something occasional", said the captain of the Asti Carabinieri Corps. He also asked those who find Senna relics to contact them to point it out and facilitate recovery.

The late Brazilian driver is considered one of the best in all of history due to his bravery at the wheel, which even led him to star in several accidents. In less than 10 years in Formula 1, he had 41 victories in 162 Grand Prix and 80 podiums, in addition to the three world championships that he conquered in 1988, 1990 and 1991. In the highest category, he was part of the Lotus, McLaren and Williams-Renault, with which he could barely play three races.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

What Ayrton Senna's final moments were like before he died and the flag found next to his body

A former Formula 1 driver's revelations about Ayrton Senna's less-than-friendly side: "He was incredibly selfish"

Senna, before becoming a legend: who was and how did a young Brazilian called "Ayrton da Silva" run when he was looking to reach Formula 1

With information from EFE