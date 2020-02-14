They catch Eiza González and her new boyfriend, very caramelized in Tulum, who is the gallant?

The beautiful Eiza González was caught on the beautiful beaches of Tulum with her current boyfriend, Australian Luke Bracey.

The images, disseminated by the tabloid Daily Mail were disseminated over the weekend and in them we can see the most caramelized celebrities in the sea.

In the postcards we could also see the sculptural figure that the Mexican has, as she looked stunning in a mini kibini that exposed her kilometric legs and worked derrière.

The Ho The Hobbs & Shaw ’actress looked the most beautiful and without a single drop of makeup on her face, revealing her natural beauty.

Luke, meanwhile, opted for comfortable shorts to enjoy the paradisiacal Mexican beach.

Both were invited to the Dior Fashion Show that took place on Saturday night, December 7.

How your relationship began

The couple began their relationship after attending the Ralph Lauren gala in New York, during Fashion Week in that city.

Thus, the first time celebrities were seen together was in September. Before dating ‘From Dusk till Dawn: The Series’ actress, Luke dated actress Olympia Valance.

With information from Daily Mail.

You may also be interested: Beautiful! Eiza González could have a twin in India