They capture the “Potrillo” pushing the 3 mdp car he gave his girlfriend (VIDEO)

Like any couple … It turns out that Alejandro Fernández had no choice but to get off to push the car he gave his girlfriend when he failed.

And yes, TVNotas cameras captured the moment when ‘El Potrillo’ got down to push the Shelby Cobra Super Snake that he gave to Ana Paula and that – it is calculated – would have a price of 3 million pesos.

The embarrassing moment occurred in Zapopan, Jalisco and although the “Potrillo” managed to get some people to help him, he did not prevent others from laughing at him when he stopped.

The events occurred around 8:00 p.m., when Alejandro Fernández was walking with his girlfriend outside Plaza Andares.

Here more images of the embarrassing moment:

With information from Tvnotas.

You may also be interested: Maluma will release rancher song with Christian Nodal, and Alejandro Fernández?