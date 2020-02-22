They capture Pedro Sola with her boyfriend, they have been in love for 18 years!

One of the most beloved drivers of Mexican television is Pedrito Sola, and although the economist is also very reserved with his private life, he was captured next to his sentimental partner in a CDMX square!

Tvnotas magazine shared some images where Uncle Pedrito can be seen, as they affectionately call him on the Internet, next to his boyfriend, who according to the magazine takes 30 years.

In the images we see the driver of "Ventaneando" with her boyfriend in a shopping plaza. There they were inside an exclusive men's shop for more than an hour.

The couple looked the most relaxed and happy, and the couple have been together for more than 18 years, as Sola has shared in the past:

Live with me, we have made a very good life together … The best friend! ”.

With information from Tvnotas.

