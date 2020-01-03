They capture Jenicka, daughter of Jenni Rivera, in full kiss with her girlfriend

Share it:

Jenicka López, daughter of the late Diva de la Banda, Jenni Rivera, was exposed during the New Year celebrations by her older sister, also the band singer, Chiquis Rivera, through a video she shared on her social networks.

Much had been rumored about Jenicka and her sexual preferences, as they claimed that the 23-year-old maintained a relationship with Elisa, another woman who matched her age and is a creative director, originally from San Diego, with whom she already lived.

Now, thanks to the videos published by Chiquis in their social networks, Internet users confirmed this news, because just at the end of 2019 and welcoming 2020, the two young women had a tender kiss in front of the family.

The fans of the young woman have shown their happiness since the day the suspicions began, because Jenicka shared her emotion on social networks for having acquired her first house through a photograph, which was very commented on by her followers.

According to some reports, Elisa was already a friend of the Rivera family for years, because she has come to share photographs with Jenni Rivera, the Diva de la Banda.

Jenicka López has become an important influencer on Instagram, her talent as a beauty blogger has helped her position herself as one of the most popular in the field of make up artist, in addition she has always kept proving that she is body positive, as it shows the love he has for his body.

It is worth mentioning that Jenni Rivera's daughter is already a woman and a very beautiful, recently one of her photographs gave much to talk about, since she attended the exclusive private event offered by the American singer Lady Gaga to launch her new makeup line , Haus Labs.