They capture Adele and Harry Styles together on a Caribbean beach

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fans of British singer-songwriters Adele and Harry Styles have gone mad after being photographed together for a weekend resting on Anguilla beach, an island in the Caribbean and this has unleashed strong rumors of a possible collaboration for the new album of the interpreter.

The interpreter of Hello and the interpreter of Fine line they were captured in the same place, however, they do not appear together in any of the snapshots, but they were in the same group of vacationers who visited the place, which suggests that at some point they should have been together.

These photographs arrive just at the moment in which the 31-year-old singer prepares to release her fourth studio album after five years of absence in music, which is why fans of the singer of 25 have been questioning her in social networks if a collaboration between the two approaches.

However, neither has commented or revealed anything about it, but it will be a matter of time for fans to realize whether or not there will be collaboration.

Harry Styles recently released Fine Line, his second record material, with which he announced a world tour that fortunately for his followers will arrive in Mexico during the last quarter of 2020.

Adele, for his part is in the production of his new album, the fourth of his career and according to some sources, this could be released in the first quarter of 2020 and would be the last in the career of the singer.

It should be noted that Adele has not released new music since her last album "25", which was a great success for the 31-year-old singer and managed to win great awards such as Top Billboard Album 200 at the Billboard Music Awards and five Grammys at the categories Album of the year, Best pop vocal album, Recording and Song of the year, and Best solo pop vocal performance.

This 2020 comes with everything regarding the musical field, this is because soon some popular singers will release new music, stars like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Kesha, Adele and Justin Bieber, are some of the strongest candidates to achieve great success in their releases.