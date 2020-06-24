They canceled the New York Marathon due to the coronavirus pandemic: the 50th edition will be in 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Archive image of the participants of the New York Marathon passing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. November 3, 2019. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

When the Boston Marathon was canceled in late May by the coronavirus in U.S, there was still hope of sustaining other events of this nature. But COVID-19 there is no truce in North American territory and the New York marathon, the busiest on the sports calendar and which was scheduled for the next November 1st, has finally been canceled.

“The event organizers, in association with the City of New York City, have made the decision to cancel the biggest marathon in the world due to health concerns related to coronavirus and safety of runners, spectators, volunteers, workers and the partners and communities that support this event"Explained the group New York Road Runners (NYRR) it's a statement.

The last time it had been canceled was in 2012, when the same decision was made after the devastating hurricane Sandy. "Although the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud the New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of spectators and runners first", said Bill de Blasio, mayor of the city.

It is the second time that the New York Marathon is canceled after the suspension of 2012 by Hurricane Sandy (EFE)



Since its first edition in 1970, the number of participants has not stopped growing in this race in which the winners in the men's and women's categories win USD 100,000 prize.

It has passed from 55 athletes who crossed the line now 50 years until a record of participation that was broken in 2019, when 53,640 people toured the 42 kilometers of the route through the streets of New York. In last year's race, 117,709 people submitted their request and the event was followed by a million people and attended by 1,500 volunteer doctors.

The organization has offered runners who have already registered the possibility of recover registration fees, of save your place for one of the marathons of the next three years or donate the money to the organization.

But the event in New York it is not the only one suspended, since the Berlin marathon, whose edition this year was planned for the next September 26 and 27, has also been canceled by the pandemic. While in Germany the death rate from COVID-19 It is low and the lack of confinement is advanced –except in the regrowth area–, the organizers cannot comply with the strict security measures for such a massive event.

The Berlin marathon was also canceled by the coronavirus (EFE)

The German authorities have banned the holding of events with planned attendance of more than 5,000 people until the next October 24th and the organizers said that, after conducting a feasibility study, they found that the test cannot be held, not even later this year.

"We worked on the development of a hygiene plan and held countless meetings with our experts, the responsible authorities and service providers", those responsible for the organization said in SCC Events, in a statement explaining the reasons for the cancellation. Jürgen Lock, responsible for the fima, noted that "Given the weather conditions and the days being shorter, it would be very difficult to organize the Berlin Marathon and its events this year."

The Berlin Marathon is one of the most important in the world and, from 2003, the seven men's world records were set in the German capital, including the current one, the Kenyan one Eliud Kipchoge, who did it in 2018 with a time of 2:01:39.

In this way, Berlin and New York join Boston, with three tests canceled out of the six gathered in the ’Abbott World Marathon Majors’ (AWMM). This group of the six main races in the world founded in 2006 complete it. Tokyo, London and Chicago, who have not yet defined their future.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Due to the coronavirus, they suspended the Boston Marathon for the first time in history

Quarantined running: what to keep in mind to get back to training in the best way