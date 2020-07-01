They canceled the Mexico City Marathon to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Share it:

The organizers detailed the actions that may be carried out for the next edition of the race. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

One of the most important sporting events in the country's capital is the Mexico City Marathon, whose 2020 edition was held projected for August 30; however due to the health emergency that you live because of the COVID-19, The authorities have decided to cancel it to protect athletes.

This information was released through an official statement, which also detailed the cancellation of the Half Marathon on October 25. This determination is related to the fact that there are no conditions to carry them out, Due to the extensive logistics which should be deployed to take care of the health of nearly 30,000 runners who participate in it.

Another factor why they made the decision is that due to quarantine, many of the potential participants have not been able to carry out their preparation process for the competition, which is highly relevant, because a marathon is a test that it demands a lot of the physical condition of the runners.

The athletes they had already made your registration may make it valid for the 2021 edition and they will present the 2020 medal at no additional costalthough it will be necessary run and finish the circuit next year. It will also be possible transfer the registration to another broker for the 2021 edition or use the 100% refund of the inscription. To do this, you should consult the details on this page.

The runners will be able to obtain the medal of this edition if they were already registered and complete the circuit next year. (Photo: CDMX Marathon)

It should be remembered that a few days ago it was decided cancel the New York marathon, planned for the November 1st, with the purpose of prevent the spread of the virus. This is the second time such a determination must be resorted to. The first time was in 2012, after the passage of Hurricane Sandy.

"Canceling this year's marathon is a big disappointment for everyone those associated with it, "said Michael Capiraso, CEO of the New York Road Runners (NYRR), organizer of the test, quoted in a statement," but that was clearly the way to go in view of the health security"

He Grand Prix of Mexico at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez It is another of the major events that could be affected due to the health emergency and is that according to the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, the country could have a spike in contagion cases just in October, the month before the start of the Formula 1.

Holding the Mexican Grand Prix could also be at risk. (Photo: Rodrigo Arangua / AFP)

Although it is not certain, if this were to occur, the permanence of the expansion hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the facilities of the sports property of La Magdalena Mixhuca, which would not be dismantled, according to the statements of López-Gatell.

The contract with the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE) establishes that the deadline for use of its facilities is he December 31, 2020. "If this need (the hospital) acts as a valve to serve people affected by the virus, public health prevails above all," said the Director of Health Promotion of the Government of Mexico, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá.

The track, now converted to a temporary medical unit, it has 218 hospital beds, 26 intensive care beds. It is also equipped with six emergency offices, a respiratory triage, a essential testing lab, pharmacy, warehouse, biomedicine and boardroom.

It is for these reasons that in the coming days the health authorities will meet with the organizers of the GP Mexico to study the possibility of make or postpone the race.

