They called him Jeeg Robot arrives on Netflix: ready to sing with Marinelli’s Zingaro?

August 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
They called him Jeeg Robot represents a unicum in the Italian cinema scene and if you have not yet seen it comes a new possibility, given that Gabriele Mainetti’s film has landed on Netflix.

The announcement comes through the video starring the Gypsy by Luca Marinelli, the main villain of the film. In one particular scene we see him intent on to sing A little emotion by Anna Oxa, a performance that perfectly presents the grotesque side of the character, which has nothing to envy to the American supervillains.

The particularity of They called him Jeeg Robot is to have elements from cinecomics are reinterpreted in a local key, from anime, and from gangster movies in general. The protagonist is Enzo (Claudio Santamaria), a dissatisfied criminal who in escaping from the police finds himself in contact with some radioactive substances contained in the Tiber, thus acquiring superhuman powers. He then ends up at the center of a diatribe between drug traffickers, making the acquaintance of the eccentric Fabio Cannizzaro, known as the Zingaro, and Alessia (Ilenia Pastorelli), a girl with psychiatric problems obsessed with the anime of Jeeg Robot d’Acciaio.

There is no shortage of twists, violent clashes and moving revelations. To find out more, we recommend reading our review of Lo Chiamavano Jeeg Robot. Did you know that Hideo Kojima would like Marinelli as the protagonist of the film on Metal Gear Solid?

