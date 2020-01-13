They build the entire world of Harry Potter in Minecraft

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A group of modders of Minecraft known as the Floo Network have recreated what would come to be the entire world of Harry Potter within the Mojang game and the result is magical. Its universe is full of recognizable areas, missions that you complete and puzzles to solve. Places like Hogwarts, The Diagonal Alley and more are available.

Perhaps we are talking about one of the most ambitious mods of the game and that the level has always been quite high. You can fight enemies, shop at Diagón Alley, get loot and supplies and even explore parts of London.

You can visit the Quidditch field and play some games with friends, since most of the locations are interactive, such as the Grand Staircase and its constantly moving steps.

The project has taken about seven years of work if we have a less interactive previous map but equally surprising that this group already launched for the community about three years ago.

One of the members of the project told IGN that what has inspired them is their love for Harry Potter and that in order to be as faithful as possible they even visited some of the locations where the films were shot.

The mod is expected to be ready by the end of January, but for now the team has not been able to give a definitive date to make this project of titanic proportions available to everyone.