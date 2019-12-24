They build a Super Mario World guitar with lollipop sticks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The most common readers will remember that mythical guitar that a fan managed to build using a NES as a base. And if that model surprised you, the guitar we came to talk about today could cause the same effect again. Not only because it is also related to Nintendo, but also because of the original results. It's based on Super Mario World and it's made with lollipop sticks.

As you can see in the video above, the creation comes from the YouTube channel Cranmer Guitars, which as its name indicates is a specialist in this type of creations. Creation that, in this case, has been carried out for 7 months and using a total of 10,000 lollipop sticks.

The video shows us the manufacturing process and is nothing more than proof of that current trend on YouTube. A kind of predilection for the creation of curious guitars, as the author of this work of art comments. In short, a guitar whose body and neck are composed only of those lollipop sticks.

Obviously, those sticks are the ones that, after all, make up the drawing that is based on the original Super Mario World of Super Nintendo. What was the trick to achieve this accuracy? According to the author, measure the sticks and trim them individually. Without forgetting after dyeing them of the necessary colors. Now we just need to place bets on what the next eccentric guitar will be.

Sources: NintendoLife / Cranmer Guitars