They beat her and humiliated her mother: ‘Gomita’ reveals that Cecilia Galliano and Laura G harassed her

In a revealing interview Araceli Gómez, better known as ‘Gomita’ confessed to Gustavo Adolfo Infante the conflictive relationship and harassment suffered by Cecilia Galliano and Laura G in “Sabadazo”.

Araceli, who arrived at the Saturday program at age 16, explained that Cecilia and Laura G were very "taken," to the point of giving her a pillow, pushing her, hitting her.

Ceci (Galliano) was tougher. What he did not do to me. There were many sections (…) and they grabbed you with pillows, you know with what intention that pillow is going, it was strong (…) Laura gave me a microfonazo, I don't know if it was unintentionally, but it gave me a madraz * with the microphone, I left and I told her, what happened, she said it was unintentionally ”.

The controversy of the ring that Cecilia Galliano lost in the forum

After Argentina announced that the ring that her then partner had given her was stolen in the forum, Gomita revealed that the driver accused her and her brother of theft:

“(…) Operations, that's why they said I stole the ring. The lady had never realized what we were growing up, for many the theme of the circus and clowns is very derogatory (…) They never realized until the bosses begin to give me that attention (…) ”.

Gomita explained that it all started when Galliano saw the truck that Gomita's father had just acquired:

“There comes a time when Cecilia comes out and accompanies me and sees me in a van my dad bought, she had never seen her. The ring thing had already happened, I returned from vacation and they see me all ‘tuned’ (that is, aesthetically operated), my dad paid me the lipo and I operated my breasts. ”

Upon returning from the trip, Gomita explained that Cecilia Galliano accused her brother ‘Lapizito’ of stealing her ring, on the grounds that he never asked her how she was that day when she lost the ring:

"(…) She says ‘it was your brother Lapizito because he didn't ask me how I was the day I lost the ring’, he sees me operated and says ‘with my ring he operated, he bought the truck‘”

And not only that, but Gomita revealed that Argentina would have locked her mother in a dressing room to demand that she ask her son to return the ring:

First he put my mother in the dressing room, had the cynicism of telling my mother to ask my brother to return my ring. ”

When his mother asked the brothers, Gomita did not remain silent and asked for help from an executive friend of the television station, who preferred not to give his name, but said that after talking with him, the conductors changed their attitude and did not bother her plus.

“I had a person who was supporting me inside the company, I tell him and if they don't stop him now we sue because he is accusing a child and he is accusing my mother. A friend that I love very much and I prefer not to mention it. I love him and he has no great idea of ​​the great person he is. He supported me a lot. ”

With information from Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

