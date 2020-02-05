They attack Demi Lovato in networks for throwing money at exotic dancer

Share it:

The Internet did it again and involved Demi Lovato and Eiza González in controversy, who appear in a video that circulates on social networks throwing money at exotic dancers and are now harshly criticized.

Like Dua Lipa, Rosalía and Lizzo, the celebrities are being attacked by Internet users by "insinuating" and "supporting" this type of behavior among young people, however, they have not spoken before the strong comments that they have made.

In the video that circulates in networks, Demi Lovato is seen sitting with a large amount of dollar bills while a stripper does a hot dance and the singer begins to throw bills, as well as placing them inside the tiny outfit she wore.

This moment was documented after the two stars went to the E11even Nightclub in Miami after passing through the Super Bowl LIV, where Demi proudly performed the United States National Anthem.

Given these images, Twitter has completely freaked out and has begun to "cancel" Demi Lovato and Eiza González for such actions, stating that they do the worst and stain their career, but, just as there are people who attack them, there are those they defend them and claim that celebrities do this kind of thing all the time and nobody says anything, instead of celebrities, because they are women.

It should be remembered that after the Grammy Awards party, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Rosalía and Billie Eilish were involved in a similar scandal, as they also appeared throwing money at exotic dancers and the networks exploded before the action, but it was the singer Dua who closed the mouths of all those who attacked her with an intelligent and forceful message.